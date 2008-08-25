How the choice of a Convention/Campaign Theme Song will tell you all you need to know....

I've been looking at the music of the Conventions, noting how they express the Inner process of the Candidate(s).

Good choice Mr. Clinton. Bill Clinton used Fleetwood Mac's forward lookingDON'T STOP THINKING ABOUT TOMORROW, as he led the USA to a budget surplus despite all the obstruction from the GOP controlled House. The "Man from Hope" inspired Hope with that song.

Now, a prime example of a poor choice of campaign songs was the use of AMERICAN WOMAN by the RNCC when Laura Bush was introduced in 2000. It's a great song, but I doubt the lyrics were vetted before it was selected. The song has been interpreted as anti-American.

Is it? It felt oh, so wrong as an Intro for Laura Bush. but, it unfortunately became a prescient cry from around the world echoing to this day.

So, what will the music of the Convention and the Campaigns tell us about our two Presidential Choices? A great deal, if we listen very , very carefully

UPDATE: The music at the DNC is R&B, classic and funk...