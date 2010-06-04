One CFL and you

On June 3, 2010, One Change's Project Porchlight, brought its message of lower energy usage to Military Park in Downtown Newark, NJ. Among the speakers was Newark's own Commissioner Joseph L. Fiordaliso who spoke passionately of the need for energy independence. Citing the fact that America send billions of dollars to Nations that don't like us too much, he brought home the point by saying thatNew Jersey not only leads the way in solar energy with more solar installations per square mile, but that Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL) conserved enough energy to power one million homes. In fact, the days gathering was to celebrate more than one million CFL's being distributed and the potential $78 million dollars in savings by New Jersey residents who switched to CFL's.

"Collectively, we can make our environment better," Fiordaliso said. He also stated that we must turn to renewable energy resources so as to "stop sending billions overseas nations that don't like us."

By using CFL's we can reduce our dependence on foreign oil, lower our energy bills, and spend less on replacing incandescent lamps that waste 95% of its energy as heat.

