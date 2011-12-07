BREAKING!!! Performance Artist, Orly Taitz' video removed from youtube

It has come to the attention of yours truly that a bizarre occurrence regarding the performance artist known as "Orly Taitz" and her Command Performance before the First Circuit Court in Honolulu, Hawaii. Someone has Memory Holed the videos. Scrubbed. Deleted. Removed. DMCA'D from youtube. How can this be? "embarrassment"? I was under the opinion that anyone with Narcissitic Personality Disorder was immune to such "common" states as "embarrassment".

The mystery of the missing Court TV....

Like most political performance artists, only the best video records must stand - (looking at YOU Herman). To be shown as a functionally illiterate on matters of American Law does not a good omen make for one who would unseat Sen. Diane Feinstein. As someone in the performing arts, I have the utmost respect for Performance Art. It is no small matter to get up and perform the same piece over and over again with no rewrite or redirection. While I doubt you will get an NEA Grant to continue to develop your "Art", I am sure the California State Bar may have something to say in the near future.

What separates mediocre Performance Art from Great? (Hint: it does not require the smearing one's body with chocolate) No. Great Performance Art comes from the subtlety of your audience not being aware that it is Theater. Donald Trump is mediocre. Orly Taitz is Great.

I have requested an email interview with the Artist Know as "Orly Taitz" (That may or may not be her real name, we only have her say so, and no identifying documentation). since "Orly" saw fit to publish my emails, I feel I have the journalistic obligation to post them all, as well. They are over at scribd.com.

For those who are visiting from her website, welcome. Vitriol and all.

UPDATE: It has been brought to my attention, that an edited version of the performance has been re-uploaded to youtube. Search away!