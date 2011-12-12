Dr. Orly Taitz has stated that she will open her Immigration and Naturalization records for inspection. I emailed her, quite respectfully, asking that she authorize the INS to release her records to me under the FOIA. She chose instead to post a screaming headline about DHS and an investigation by the media rather than the "failed" e-verify of Pres. Obama's SSN. Look, I did e-verify with my own SSN, and it verified, but only because I knew the answers to the questions, and California is participating in the program whereas Connecticut currently is not.

This is my exchange to date with Dr. Taitz. Note that she is now refusing to release her INS forms, but rather, requires a visit to her offices in California. What is she hiding? did she perjure herself on the form by stating she was married? did she ever renounce her Moldovian citizenship? If not, is her citizenship a fraud?

Why should Dr. Taitz be immune from the very same scrutiny she has placed not only upon our President, but apparently anyone who disagrees with her?

ORLY TAITZ, RELEASE YOUR RECORDS!

Dr. Taitz, I have another question for you: In response to your "press release" that you published on your website, can you answer how you will campaign for the CA-GOP Nomination for Senate if you are running around the Nation? How will/can you serve the interests of ALL Californians if you are hyper-focused on this one issue? How will you work to bring jobs to the State and serve the National interest if your sole focus is on a conspiracy that reaches into the bowels of not only the Secret Service, but Time itself?

Columbia Entreats You:

ORLY TAITZ, RELEASE YOUR RECORDS!

A NOTE OF WELCOME TO THE FOLKS WHO HAVE FOUND THEIR WAY HERE FROM THE FOGBOW.