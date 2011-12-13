Dr. Taitz, is it possible, that this Judge that has your knickers in a twist over, just might be Jewish?

As my readers are well aware, I am doing an investigative report on Dr. Orly Taitz. As such, it behooves me to introduce you to her extremist politics of the Yisroel Beiteinu type. Note that in her request for "information" she doesn't even consider the possibility that the Judge is Jewish. A Mizrahi Jew.

I quote the full post below - spelling errors and all

I am trying to get a feel, as to who is the presiding judge in GA. For other judges the court posted info and bios, but not for judge Malihi. I am trying to find, where did he study, in what area of law did he work before becoming a judge. We know that the regime got to judge Carter and he changed his rulling. as a matter of fact the regime got to all of the judges dealing with this case. I am afraid, they will get to this judge too. All I can tell, is that Malihi is an Arabic name, but I am not sure, whether it is Arabic Christian or Muslim.

Updated: A bit of background on Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge Michael Malihi: Judge Malihi was dmitted to the Bar in 1991 have received his J.D. from Boston Univ and appointed to the Federal bench in 1995. In the research that I have done on his rulings, Judge Malihi appears to be non-partisan. I have found no conflict of interest nor sanctions regarding the Judge himself

In the comment section of this post, is the following exchange:

Maynard

December 13th, 2011 @ 9:58 am

You’re discriminating because his name sounds Arabic? Well aren’t you the little racist?

orly taitz

December 13th, 2011 @ 10:18 am I am not discriminating at all. I am stating a fact. What this fact means, remains to be seen

Another piece of the Performance: her deciding what the fact that he is of Middle Eastern descent means.

And, for the record, Dr. Taitz, I am a Sephardic Jew. I don't speak "Jewish". I speak djudeyo-espanyol, kerida.