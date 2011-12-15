Open Letter to Dr. Taitz and her Supporters

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Dr. Taitz,

I understand your zeal in pursuing your beliefs about my President, yet, I have to question your judgment about accepting support from bottom of the barrel humans such as Danny Alan Vestal. Are you aware that he is a convicted sex offender? That one of the assaults involved a child? Are you so desperate for support that you accept it from a man who is affiliated with the anti-Semitic Brother Nathanael Foundation?

http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=524

http://brothernathanaelfoundation.org/

I suggest you copy and then past these links into the address bar of your browser rather than click them. But then, since he believes as you do regarding my President, however, I doubt you care that he is vocally anti-Israel and Jews. I mean you’ll accept anyone no matter how loathsome they are if they support your bizarre vision of my President.

Yes, Dr. Taitz, MY President, not yours. I liken you to the Wicked Child at Pesach who asks “what is this service to you?” for you repudiate and isolate yourself from the Gift that G-d has given you by Virtue of your fortunate “marriage” to an American.

Yes, I wish to interview you, and my questions will be fair, and will not be about your current activities, as readers can simply google your name and read all about them. But, rather about who you are as a human being. Can you handle being asked about you and not your poor lawyering skills?

Kelly Lincoln

Columnist

Flatpoint High Mastiff

http://flatpointhigh.newsvine.com

