Following up on Followups

I recently read a Letter to the Editor of the Sacramento Bee, where Dr. Taitz made a quite startling revelation:

"...I was born in a shack, heated with a stove with wood and coal, where I considered myself being lucky to have running water. I came to this country as an immigrant with only one suitcase in her hand and worked hard to attain most difficult professional licensure, developed businesses, built a not for profit foundation,.."

Why am I stunned? Well, in other interviews, she mentions her parents were science teachers. She was not "born in a shack" as Moldavia set out to eradicate illiteracy, and so her parents would have had a rather good life. She also, for the first time does not mention she emigrated to Israel before coming to America, nor does she mention her husband, whom she met in Israel. She gives the Bee readers the nostalgic image of the "poor Eastern European" immigrant who only had a single suitcase, no family and no no. A bit strange, don't you think?

This revelation led me to send Dr Taitz some follow up questions.

If your family was as poor as you now state, how did you afford to attend Hebrew University? Did you have scholarships, grants or some other means of paying the tuition for your studies? Regarding your foundation, may I inspect the 501c (3) non-profit documents? Who is on the Board of Directors for your foundation? If the documents or other foundation information is/are available online, will you supply the link(s)? When you arrived in America, at which Port of Entry did you arrive at? Was your now husband with you? and what was your immigrant status refugee, fiance or wife? If refugee, why did you feel it necessary to flee Eretz Yisorel, where in your wikipedia and interviews you say you met your husband Eretz Yisorel? Where you born in Kishinev, or did you move there with your parents? According to an interview with Tablet Magazine there is this quote: “She said she was raised in Kishinev (or Chisinau, now the capital of Moldova),...”

Dr. Taitz feels I am mocking her. Not in the least. Since Dr. Taitz is now running for public office, she is running to oppose California Senator Dianne Feinstein, I am asking these questions in order to provide essential information on now very public individual. Californians are entitled to know as much about Dr Taitz,DDS, as any other politician. It is called TRANSPARENCY, Dr.

Who is running her campaign committee? Who is funding it beyond the donations she receives from her supporters? Again, I ask you Dr. Taitz to release your records by signing the FOIA that I sent to you.