The Patriot is always challenged, and Change always feels like you're dying

"In the beginning of a change, the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot." ~ Mark Twain

or, they stake claim to his accomplishments. Like Mitt Romney, who decided to claim the auto bailout, and those Republicans who worked to stymie TARP, and then posed with the checks that they're state and districts received. The GOP is anything BUT a patriot party, no matter how they spin. They're agenda from the day President Obama was inaugurated was the direct opposite of patriotism.

My favorite howl is the one that says President Obama had nothing to do with the taking out of Osama bin Laden. They seem to believe that it was an independent decision that he had nothing to do with despite his being COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF.. oh, wait, he can't be CiC because, tell me again, "why"?

You could hear it in how they howled when our First Lady proposed making children healthier, by teaching them to make better food choices. or, their fear of an educated citizen, by cutting funds for education. Listen to them as they howl about higher education. If we as Americans wish to truly compete in the World, then, I say, GOP get out of the Way.

They are howling all the way back to the pre-Steam Age.

Change ALWAYS feels like you are dying. Think of starting a diet. or exercise or any new activity, and notice how your brain reacts.

NO! NO! NO! I CAN'T! I'LL DIE!!!

But, you don't die. If you fight the resistance, the gains, the CHANGES are unbelievable. Patriots are not just those who serve in our Military. They are those who see and confront inequities and work to make them equitable. These men and women are from all over America. They don't denigrate political or religious affiliation, they can talk like adults about what they perceive as a need course correction and then get to it. Change Agents are Democratic, Republican, all religious beliefs and those without. We are from many Nations, and respect that we are indeed a melting pot of traditions, foods and ideals that simmer and become a glorious, savory, and delicious, UNITED STATES of AMERICA.