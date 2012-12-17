Once more, Dr. Taitz responds, by not responding

to the following email:

Dr. Taitz,

Once more, I am writing asking you to provide authorization to the INS via the attached FOIA request for proof of you immigration/naturalization. I am also once more, asking that you authorize both Hebrew University/Jerusalem and Taft Law School to release your records including, but not limited to your GPA, date of matriculation, and degree. I'm sure, that in light of your request to Occidental for Obama's records that this is only fair that you be more transparent than he.

Kelly Lincoln

Correspondent

Flatpoint High Mastiff

http:// flatpointhigh.newsvine.com/

http://netrootsRadio.com/

seeing as how fair is fair in that she is attempting to compel Occidental College in California into releasing Obama's school records to her, I felt compelled to request, once more that she be more transparent and forthcoming than he, by signing an FOIA authorization to the INS and permit her schools, Hebrew University and Taft Law School to release her academic records to me.

I, as many others in the media and elsewhere have waited patiently for her to be more forthcoming about who she is and what her agenda is in committing sedition against the United States, by threatening all who oppose her irrational and untoward behavior towards the POTUS. When does one's behavior, in the courtroom or on websites cross the line from shrill to threatening and unprofessional? Many have wondered at the fact that the California State Bar has neither sanctioned nor disbarred you for your conduct and unprofessional behavior towards not just other lawyers, but to the Courts, Court clerks, State Officials, calling into question their loyalty and integrity. Your outlandish and frankly un-American behavior is more reminiscent of authoritarian regimes than a Democracy. Just who is bankrolling your seditious efforts?

Tell me, Dr. Taitz, what are you so dang scared of, that you will not be honest about who and what you are? The more you play the victim, the more I see you for the angling mumblecrust curistor that you truly are. I will not link to your page, instead, come here and answer, I do not moderate my comments as I believe fully in the supremecy of the 1st Amendment.