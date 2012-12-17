FINALLY!!! AN ANSWER!!

My response to MSNBC/ Newsvine editor: I will release my INS/ Naturalization records, even though not required to do so, after Barack Obama signs a release for disclosure for inspection of his original birth certificate, original application to Selective service and original application to CT SSN 042-68-4425 that he is using in his tax returns and which was never assigned to him according to E-Verify and SSNVS. Deal, Mr Obama, MSNBC and Newsvine?
Excerpt from e-mail received today
INS FOIA Authorization
Dr. Taitz,
Once more, I am writing asking you to provide authorization to the INS via the attached FOIA request for proof of you immigration/naturalization.
- — Kelly Lincoln Correspondent Flatpoint High Mastiff http://flatpointhigh.newsvine.com http://netrootsRadio.com —–BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE—– Version: GnuPG/MacGPG2 v2.0.18 (Darwin) Comment: GPGTools – http://gpgtools.org
- Flatpointhigh
December 17th, 2012 @ 3:37 pm
Thank you for confirming that you never attended Hebrew University, “Dr” Taitz.
