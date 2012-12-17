Newsvine

FINALLY!!! AN ANSWER!!

By KelL
Mon Dec 17, 2012 3:46 PM
My response to MSNBC/ Newsvine editor: I will release my INS/ Naturalization records, even though not required to do so, after Barack Obama signs a release for disclosure for inspection of his original birth certificate, original application to Selective service and original application to CT SSN 042-68-4425 that he is using in his tax returns and which was never assigned to him according to E-Verify and SSNVS. Deal, Mr Obama, MSNBC and Newsvine?

Excerpt from e-mail received today
INS FOIA Authorization

Kelly Lincoln <flatpoint.high@yahoo.com>

2:47 PM (5 minutes ago)

Dr. Taitz,
Once more, I am writing asking you to provide authorization to the INS via the attached FOIA request for proof of you immigration/naturalization.
  1. Flatpointhigh
      Your comment is awaiting moderation.
    December 17th, 2012 @ 3:37 pm

    Thank you for confirming that you never attended Hebrew University, “Dr” Taitz.
