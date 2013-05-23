Why hasn't Defend Our Freedoms Foundation (Orly Taitz) Complied with the State of California's Request?

As you all know, I have been calling for Dr. Orly Taitz to be transparent in regards to her legal education, her actual sitting for the California State Bar Exam, and proof that she actually matriculated from Hebrew University with her DDS within the time frame she claims she was residing in Israel. Each request is met with the same opaque demand that the POTUS "show his first before she will show hers"

This is highly disingenuous, as she knows damn well it will never happen. She knows damn well, that his BC is real, and he did not use multiple SSN's. I have observed, and listened to her from her early articulate days, to her "poor abused refusnik" screeching. She is a fraud. A grifter, and Snake Oil Saleswoman who uses bigotry and fear to live off of the SS checks of her "White America" sycophants. She has no need of their donations of dollars and frequent flyer miles as she can more than afford the travel and filing fees.

She has a bogus "foundation" which has yet to be completely registered with the State of California:

http://www.scribd.com/doc/111331044/Defend-Our-Freedoms-Foundation-First-Notice-to-Register

Note, that she hasn't filed the necessary paperwork naming her Board and submitting her by-laws to the State of California.

and, here, her SECOND NOTICE from the State of California to comply with State Law:

http://www.scribd.com/doc/111331042/Defend-Our-Freedoms-Foundation-Second-Notice-to-Register

Your "Foundation" is not registered with the State of California

No DOFF record found. State of California

Your "Foundation" is not registered with the IRS.

Yet, you solicit donations in its name with no disclaimer as to the tax-deductability of said donations:

DOFF request.

What are you hiding Ms. Taitz?