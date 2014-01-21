Telephonic Conference with Judge Wingate - Wither Orly?

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SOUTHERN DISTRICT COURT OF MS





Jackson, MS - Judge Henry T. Wingate, will hold a telephonic conference with Dr. Orly Taitz & Scott Tepper (and others) regarding Taitz' vexatious motion challenging the "ballot eligibility" of President Barack H. Obama on Wednesday Jan 22, 2014. Judge Wingate is being asked to consider alleged issues that have been borne completely from the fevered mind of Dr. Taitz. Fevers that may include the delusion that Dr. Loretta Fuddy was the victim of a "hit", for which she, Taitz, has harassed and pursued the Funeral Home, & the HI DoH, today she filed a Death Certificate as "new evidence":

NOTICE of New Material Facts Related to the Case by Orly Taitz. (Attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1 - Letter to FOIA, # 2 Exhibit 2 - Letter from FOIA, # 3 Exhibit 3 - Memorandum Opinion, # 4 Exhibit 4 - Certificate of Death).(TLC) (Entered: 01/21/2014

Taitz, posting in power- manic fashion while "out of the country" has made no mention of this very important conference call. One can only speculate as to her reasons, but keeping her followers informed is not among them.

Taitz allegedly attended an online law school and passed the California State Bar, but her total and complete lack of knowledge of even the basics of legal discourse, like not threatening judges and others- who rule against, oppose, or ridicule, with "treason" or lacking in the proper method of service calls into question her credentials.

The big question is will Judge Wingate after dismissing her motions, like Judge Clay spank her with sanctions? Should he do so, how high the penalty?

For more Paper Terrorism, here's the Case Docket

