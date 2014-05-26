Open Letter to Orly Taitz, Candidate for California Attorney General

In March of this year I sent you an email requesting your answers to the following questions regarding your positions of these very important issues to the citizens of California:

How will you use your position as "Top Cop" to stop Human Trafficking within the State? Such trafficking not only involves sex trafficking but "bond-slaving" and abuse of foreign guest workers.

How will you, as AG, combat political corruption at the local level, such as occurred in the City of Bell?

How will you be able to enforce the State's environmental laws, when your platform is nothing more than "nullification of laws you appear to disagree with?

How will you use the Office to protect citizens from Mortgage fraud? Deceptive trade practices? Transnational Gangs?

Will you work with the DoJ to resolve the conflict regarding Medical Marijuana?

How will you be able to place your hand on the Bible, raise your right hand and swear to uphold the State Constitution, when you have come out in favor of counties seceding from the State?

I may not see eye to eye with you, but I will give time to respond, either by email, here in the comments, or we can arrange for you to answer these and other questions from Californians on my show on Spreaker.