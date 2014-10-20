Short chat with Dr. James Heinrich.

This afternoon, I had the pleasure of interviewing via telephone, Dr. James Heinrich, MD, of Mission Viejo, CA regarding his declaration in support of Dr. Taitz, esq's suit to stop the INS from "trafficking" (her word) undocumented child immigrants. Dr. Heinrich was forthcoming and pleasant, and I'd like to thank him publically for taking the time to speak with me.

I should note here, that Dr. Heinrich and Dr. Taitz are longtime acquaintances, having met her prior to her becoming a lawyer and is somewhat aware of her anti-Obama campaign(s) of which her suit to stop enforcement of the 2008 Child Trafficking Law is part of that. see S.D. Texas case no. 14-119 (filed July 14, 2014).

page 34 of Dr. Taitz' ammended complaint is Dr. Heinrich's Declaration:

DECLARATION OF DOCTOR JAMES HEINRICH

l, James Heinrich, have personal knowledge of facts listed below:

1.| am a licensed medical doctor and my specialty is Otolaryngology, l routinely perform Ear Nose and Throat surgery and my practice is in Mission Viejo, California.

2. l personally contracted Tuberculosis while operating on a patient who was an illegal alien from Mexico who had virulent Laryngeal Tuberculosis, and was thought to have Laryngeal Cancer. The Doctor -anesthesiologist, who provided anesthesia during the same surgery, contracted the same Tuberculosis.

3. The whole team of nurses: preoperative, operative and postoperative nurses all contracted the same Tuberculosis from the same patient.

4. i agree with Doctor Taitz in that ali illegal aliens, who cross US border iilegaily, should be quarantined for two months in order to ascertain whether they carry infectious diseases.

5. i agree with Dr. Taitz in that in the interest of public safety and public healîh, there should be a ban on travel to LLS` of any individuals from Ebola affected countries, such as Liberia, Sierra Leen and Guinea, until the end of the Ebola epidemic. individuals, who visited these nations in the past 21 days and already arrived in the U5., should be quarantined for 21 days to make sure they do not carry Ebola virus and do not endanger the public at large.

All the above is true and correct to the best of my knowledge.

10.09.2014

In response to my questions regarding this declaration, Dr. Heinrich did tell me, that he did indeed contract Virulent Laryngeal TB while he and his surgical team were biopsying a patient, thought to be undocumented who came to him believing he had Laryngeal cancer, while in residency some 20 years ago.The biopsy showed that the man had TB, and not cancer. Everyone was immediately screened, and three months later were screened again, he tested positive at that time. He was treated with a medication that as a side effect, caused him to develop Hepatitis. Thankfully, he recovered completely, so, I can understand his desire to quarantine people for the 21 days it takes for Ebola to incubate. Like many other Americans, he was not aware that there are no direct flights to or from West Africa from the United States.

It was in this light, that I asked if he thought that travel to and from Texas be restricted, as that's where Ebola landed in the US.

According to Dr. Heinrich, and based on his firsthand experience with TB, the incubation time for TB from first test if negative to positive is three to six months. Incubation for the flu on the other hand, is about five days for an adult, and with the flu, you are contagious for at least one day prior to showing symptoms, and for those who don't trust the CDC, here is another source.

I then asked him why his declaration was not notarized, and he said he didn't think about it. Which is true, it wasn't his responsiblity to have the document notarized, but it does fall to Dr. Taitz to have seen to it that the line "under penalty of perjury" was on the declaration along with a notary seal.

