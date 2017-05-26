On Memorial Day

This Monday, May 29, 2107 is Memorial Day. Established by General Orders No.11, WASHINGTON, D.C., May 5, 1868 by John A Logan, Commander in Chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, established May 30 as the day that in the beginning surviving soldiers paid reverence and tribute to those who died on the battlefields during the Civil War. Slowly, over the years, the observance grew to include all who died on the battlefields.

In my research, I have become dismayed that we celebrate their deaths by performing the gung ho music of War and celebrating War. Should we not instead honor their ultimate sacrifice by working to avoid war? I have also become dismayed that instead of honoring the dead, we instead make it about those who lived, which is what Veteran's Day is for.

America has erased her War Dead.

We are now in the process of erasing our War Wounded.